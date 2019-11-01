Poland looks set to beat Nigeria in the race for the services of promising Chelsea of England defender, Ashley Akpan.

Recent reports revealed that the Polish Football Association (PZPN) has moved to get the player commit to Poland for his international football career.

Born in Warsaw to a Nigerian father and Polish mom, Akpan is eligible to represent the national teams of Nigeria and Poland and, according to his mother, it’s the Europeans that have made the first move to cap him.

‘’Ashley’s international future is undecided and uncertain at the moment, it depends who wants him more,’’ Akpan’s mom, Mags, told allnigeriasoccer.com.

‘’At the moment Nigeria has not been in any contact with us.”

She went on to reveal that her son has received a call-up to Poland’s youth team in the past and explained why he couldn’t honour the invitation.

‘’Yes, he has been invited to Poland’s youth team. He had a call-up for a game in Finland. Unfortunately, he didn’t travel as the club didn’t allow him, he was recovering from injury at that time.

‘’However, we had a meeting with Poland coach on Saturday, and he will work around Ashely’s exams schedule, and he will have another call-up soon.

‘’Ash is in his GCSE year, so will not travel during mock exams or exams,’’ added Mags.

If Akpan becomes cap-tied to Poland in future, he would be following in the footsteps of former Polonia Warsaw striker, Emmanuel Olisadebe, who was eligible to turn out for the Super Eagles before pledging his allegiance to Poland.