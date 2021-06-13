Former World No. 1 Odunayo Adekuoroye laid down the marker in the 57kg class ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, impressively claiming gold at the Poland Open on a day her compatriot Blessing Oborududu won silver at the Ranking Series tournament in Warsaw.

In the qualification round, Commonwealth champion Adekuoroye took out Ukrainian Tetyana Kit 10-0 via technical superiority, before utterly destroying World and Olympic champion Helen Maroulis (USA) 13-0 in the quarter-finals in their first meeting since the 2018 Beat The Streets tourney in New York.

The 3-time World Championships medalist overcame Russian Valeria Zholobova 10-0 via superiority in the semi-finals to set up a final showdown against Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus.

However, following the inability of the Belarusian Kurachkina to show up in the final, Adekuoroye was awarded a forfeit victory, clinching gold at the tournament without conceding a point.