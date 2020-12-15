(dpa/NAN)

Polish President Andrzej Duda and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his electoral victory in a letter to the future 46th president of the US.

“Following the vote of the Electoral College, I would like to congratulate you on successfully concluding the election process to become the 46th president of the US, and wish you a very successful term,” Duda wrote.

Unlike many world leaders, Duda did not congratulate Biden on his victory after the presidential race was called in favour of the Democratic nominee in early November, limiting himself to congratulating Biden for a “successful presidential campaign.”

The Polish president has been known for nurturing a cordial relationship with outgoing US President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the vote of the US Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden as the next president, while Trump continues to contest the election result, citing baseless allegations of voter fraud.

In his letter to Biden, Duda underlined the Polish-US strategic partnership and praised the US for strengthening the eastern flank of the NATO military alliance.

He also extended an invitation to Biden to visit Poland.

Duda also expressed hope that US and Poland will continue to work to support “democratic changes in [Poland’s] eastern neighbourhood,” which includes Belarus and Ukraine.

Similarly, President Moon has sent a congratulatory letter to Joe Biden after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter’s victory in the U. presidential election, South Korean Presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said on Tuesday.

Moon already congratulated Biden on Nov. 8 after projections of major US media showed that the latter had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to call the election.

“In his message, President Moon once again congratulated Biden on his election as president with the largest number of votes in the US history and expressed hope for cooperation.

“He also noted that the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the US played a key role in bringing peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula and the region,” Kang said.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next US president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Donald Trump’s 232.

The US Congress will certify the results on Jan 6.