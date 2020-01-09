Polaris Bank has emerged the Best Deposit Money Bank (DMB) in Consumer protection in the banking industry.

The bank explains in a statement that the award “is an attestation of its show of strong leadership in prompt resolution of transaction issues.

The Award was presented to the bank at the Jos Bankers forum— an Annual Dinner and Award event organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Jos branch, held to recognise and reward DMBs for their performance 2019.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, thanked the organisers for their due diligence in selecting Polaris Bank among other awardees and “recognizing its stellar performance in promptly resolving customer complaints.”

On the challenges faced by customers over issues bordering on response to various customer complaints, including ATM cash retract, excess charges and other e-channels dispute received from the CBN for resolution, Abiru noted the particular steps being taken to resolve some of these issues. He stated with emphasis that these occurrences which experts ascribe to infrastructure deficit, remain the most common pain points among customers who engage in banking transactions while all banks and relevant stakeholders are doing all within their powers to ameliorate for the benefit of customers.