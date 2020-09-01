The Board of Polaris Bank Limited and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the bank’s shareholder, has appointed Innocent C. Ike as the bank’s acting Managing Director/CEO with effect from today, September 1, 2020. The bank said in a statement by the Company Secretary, Babatunde Osibodu. The incoming Acting Managing Director/CEO was until now the Executive Director, Technology & Services while also overseeing the South-South/South East Directorate of the Bank. He replaces Tokunbo Abiru, who will be proceeding on his retirement, having successfully completed his two terms of two years each, first as Group Managing Director/CEO, Skye Bank Plc and Managing Director/CEO Polaris Bank Limited. This took effect from yesterday August 31 , 2020.

The statement read:“In line with a culture of good corporate governance and succession planning, the Board of Polaris Bank Limited and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the Bank’s shareholder, have announced the appointment of Mr. Innocent C. Ike as the Acting Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank Limited effective 1 September 2020,”

Meanwhile, the bank has launched ‘Polaris Target Savings Account’ to help Nigerians imbibe healthy savings culture as a means to building a strong financial base. The bank, in a statement by its Group Head, Products & Market Development, Mrs Adebimpe Ihekuna, said: “The savings culture is gradually going into extinction as people generally spend than save, hence the launch of the target savings account to help Nigerians save for a better tommorrow.

“We recognize that there is never going to be enough money to save. That is what one must first accept – but the need to develop the habit of savings is as important as life in itself. A salary increase for most people will not necessarily get them to save more. Your children finishing school, will not get you to save more. A bigger client for your business will not get you to save more. Getting older, will not enable you to save more. Paying off your mortgage and other debts, will not get you to save more. All these are excuses not to start saving today…”