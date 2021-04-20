By Omodele Adigun

Polaris Bank CEO, Mr. Innocent Ike, has highlighted the need for young people in the country to imbibe the culture of saving money early in life to enable them secure their future.

Ike stated this in a virtual presentation while addressing students of Adeleke University High School, Ede, Osun State recently to mark this year’s Global Money Week event hosted by Polaris Bank Limited. The school was adopted by Polaris Bank to mark this year’s Global Money Week.

This year’s event was aimed at raising awareness on the importance of saving and need for young ones becoming financially aware at an early age. The bank chief expressed concern and warned on the consequences of poor savings culture on young people with no savings or financial investment, even as he assured that Polaris Bank would continue to sustain efforts aimed at promoting financial literacy among youths in particular and Nigerians in general.

According to Ike, “we need to learn, save and earn money. You do not save after spending but rather, you save first before spending. The idea is to “catch them young” by educating them on finance and financial investment so that in future, their personal and financial lives can be guaranteed. To achieve this, we need to imbibe the culture of saving, no matter how small”.

Ike explained that the financial sensitisation campaign is part of the activities of the Global Money Week, an annual program organised in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in partnership with an NGO, Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to help raise awareness and sensitize students on the need to be financially independent.