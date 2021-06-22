By Omodele Adigun

Polaris Bank has restated that its newly-launched digital banking platform, VULTe, is a quick self-service innovation aimed at delivering greater value and benefits to existing and new customers of the bank.

Its Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Dele Adeyinka, while highlighting the unique features and benefits of VULTe, said that “VULTe is a convenient, easy and quick self-service digital solution, which allows users (new and existing) access to a range of banking services hard to get elsewhere.

The services include; account opening and Wallet (Naira and US Dollar), airtime and data top-up; fund account; funds transfer; bills payment; pay day loan; lifestyle and events (Discover); Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and Branch/Agent locator.

Others are; viewing of transactions history, generation of bank statements, profile settings like hide/show balance, hide/show accounts, forgot user ID/password, reset PIN and banking services such as limit increase, request card/cheque book, block account/card, etc.

Adeyinka said: “VULTe is built as a platform where value providers and value consumers align with payment as a fundamental medium of exchange. VULTe is a new, more stable and robust platform that offers higher availability and transaction success rate for users, and is a fully homegrown digital solution developed internally by Polaris Bank’s Digital Banking and Information Technology Teams.”