Polaris Bank has thrown its weight behind a Northern-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Sisters-Keepers Initiative, in seeking ways of addressing social issues affecting women, and the most vulnerable groups in the Region.

At a maiden conference which held in Kano on Sunday and facilitated by the Sisters-Keepers initiative, a women focused group committed to seeking ways to address social issues affecting women in the society, especially in Northern Nigeria. The event which tagged ‘celebrating the Arewa Woman’, featured guest speakers and panelist who shared perspectives on how best social issues could be addressed in the Northern part of Nigeria.

During the one-day conference, speakers and panelists exchanged ideas on such areas as: scourge of child neglect, physical abuse, domestic violence, illiteracy, street begging, and child labour.

Explaining the rationale behind the Bank’s partnership with the Sisters-Keepers, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank Tokunbo Abiru explained that “the objective of seeking to address social issues relating to vulnerable groups like women and children, aligns with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) footprint of our Bank”.

Polaris Bank CEO who was represented at the conference by the Team Lead, Public Sector Group, North West II, Zaman Kalau further assured the NGOs and all stakeholders of the Bank’s continued support and partnership for their efforts to enhance development.

Earlier, the Grand Patron of Sisters-Keepers Initiative, Hajiya Halima Mohammed Yusuf expressed the readiness of her group working in conjunction with Kano Concerns Citizens Initiatives (KCCI), other NGOs in the North and leadership of traditional institutions that, “ to rebuild the inner values and celebrate the resilience of the Arewa woman who has been contributing on health, education, socio-political developments, humanitarian and professional aspects of life”

Giving further insight to the conference, Hajiya Yusuf disclosed that “our NGO will be embarking on skills acquisition and empowerment activities for indigent women that will seek to impact on their well-being and ability to do more in the years ahead.