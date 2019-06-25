Polaris Bank has concluded a one-day media workshop to build the capacity of media professionals to enhance their reportage for the good of society.

The workshop , held across Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt with the theme: Online Journalism in the era of fake news, drew professionals from the print, broadcast and online sectors of the media industry.

Participants were taken through an intense session covering group discussion, scenario and simulation practice, best practice in media; how to spot fake news/photograph through fact-checking tools and ethics and codes of journalism.

After introductions, participants during the thought-sharing session spoke on the danger posed by fake news to organisations and personal reputation and the need for media practitioners to adhere to ethics of the profession.

Explaining the essence of the workshop, the Head, Strategic Brand Management of the bank, Nduneche Ezurike, said that the workshop was an expression of the bank’s commitment to good corporate citizenship. He noted that through capacity building Polaris Bank was able to impact on the knowledge of the journalists, enabling them with the desired competitive advantage in the new age. He added, “It also serves as a direct platform of mutual interaction between the bank and the media community”.

Earlier in his welcome address in Abuja, the bank’s Group Head, Commercial Banking, Osazuwa Igbinoba, hailed the theme of the workshop, saying it could not have come at a better time.

“As bankers, we have had a fair share of fake news – an issue which has been on the front burner globally and believe that as members of the fourth estate of the realm, media practitioners owe it a duty to practise journalism responsibly for the good of society”.

Also speaking on the value of the workshop in Port Harcourt, Ernest Chinwo, Chairman, Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Chapter, “it was a breath of fresh air and an ideal refresher training for his colleagues, in the context of the fact that media practitioners hardly have time for serious reading”.