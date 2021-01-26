Polaris Bank says all is now set for the emergence of the first set of winners in its ongoing Save & Win promo.

The bank, in a statement , disclosed that the first set of winners would be determined through a raffle draw that would hold on February 9, 2021 where one millionnaire would emerge with 60 others going home with N100,000 prize money each and several others winning instant consolation prizes.

The statement also encouraged Nigerians to still save a minimum incremental sum of N10,000 in three consecutive deposits of the remaining promo period, to qualify and be one of the 26 lucky winners to emerge millionaires in the promo.

The nationwide savings promotional campaign is expected to give away N26 million in total to its loyal existing and prospective customers who emerge winners. Eight millionaires will emerge altogether alongside 180 lucky customers who will be rewarded with other cash consoldation cash gifts of N100,000 per person.

The promo is aimed at making millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the Bank which commenced in November 2020 to April 2021, to qualify for the draws.

The same process will be repeated in March while the month of April will be the Grand-finale leading to the emergence of sixty winners of N100,000 each across the six geo-political zones and six millionaires of N1million each, across the six geo-political zones, bringing the entire draw to a total of 188 winners.

The Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Mr. Innocent C. Ike while kicking off the campaign in last year, noted that “the essence of the exercise, is to give back to customers and encourage savings amongst Nigerians”. The campaign he further explained, is a reward for the traders, artisans, public servants and indeed professionals who in spite of the challenging times, are able to put aside some money. He reiterated that in tough times such as we are now, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day.