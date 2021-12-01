Polaris Bank has been recognised as the Digital Bank of the Year (Global Award category) at the recently held Banks And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) award for its trailblazing delivery of VULTe Digital Bank organised by BusinessDay Newspapers.

The Organisers at the award ceremony which held in Lagos disclosed that Polaris Bank’s VULTe outperforms all its peers in the industry across 8 metrics considered by the award selection/review Committee.

The 8 metrics considered are: strength of strategy for attracting and gaining digital customers; accelerated user engagement since the pandemic; success in getting clients to use digital offerings; growth of digital customers and platform security.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Others include, the breadth of product offerings for retail and corporate clients; evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives and web/mobile site design, intuitiveness and functionality.

Other nominees in the Digital Bank of The Year Award category were, ALAT by WEMA, Kuda and VBANK.

In the words of newspaper “According to the selection parameters, the selection of Polaris Bank was based on VULTe satisfying and exceeding the hurdle scores in the period under review.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .