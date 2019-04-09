POLARIS Bank Managing Director/CEO, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, has stressed the need for Secondary school students in Nigeria to imbibe the culture of saving money to enable them secure their future. Abiru stated this Thursday while addressing students of Government Secondary School in Tudun Wada area of Jos, Plateau State. Expressing concern at the negative consequences which low savings culture have on adults with no sav- ings or financial investment, the bank chief gave assurance that Polaris Bank would continue to sustain efforts aimed at promoting financial literacy among secondary school students in particular and Nigerians in general

His words: “We have is- sues relating to finance which people do not know anything about. An attitude of not saving money is not good for the future. We need to learn, save and earn money. You do not save after spending but rather, you save first before spending. The idea is to catch them young in terms of educating them on finance and financial investment so that in future, their personal and financial lives can be guaranteed. To achieve this, we need to imbibe the culture of saving, no matter how small”. Abiru, who was represented at the event by the

Bank’s Group Head, North -East Zone, Mr. Olayinka Obikanye , urged the students to pass the message to their friends and other family members. He further explained that the financial campaign was part of the activities of Glob- al Money Week, an annual program that was being organised in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in partnership with JA Nigerian, an NGO to help raise awareness and sensitise students on the need to be financially independent and empowered. He said: “this is an annual event. Last year, we were in Bauchi for the financial sensitization and this year, it is the turn of Plateau state.