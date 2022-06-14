From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Emienbo Tuesday Assayomo, has advised religious bodies to employ the use of CCTV cameras and local guards to improve the security in worship centres.

Assayomo advised in a press statement issued yesterday by the Command’s spokesperson, Okasanmi Ajayi in the aftermath of a security meeting with the Kwara Command’s strategic security managers, at the Police Officers Mess, Ilorin.

The CP advised the religious institutions on the need to beef up the security around their places of worship with the use of security cameras and the employment of private or local guards to complement the effort of the police.

He advises, “the leadership of religious bodies on the appropriateness of putting some security arrangements in their places of worship, including CCTV cameras, employment of private or local guards to complement those provided by the Police.”

Similarly, the force chief also directed the police area commanders to effectively mobilize vigilante groups, local hunters and other local security apparatus to further strengthen the security in their area of responsibility.

According to the statement, “the CP directed Area Commanders, DPOs and Command’s Tactical Units to intensify patrols in their AORs, intensify intelligence gathering and to also apply effective mobilisation of vigilante groups, hunters and other local security apparatus in their AORs.”

Another item discussed at the meeting which was said to have been convened to review the existing security strategies in the state was the public apprehension of an impending banning of Okada operations in the State which has taken effect in other neighbouring states.

The commissioner called on Motorcycle and Tricycles Unions in Kwara State to embark on adequate profiling of both existing and new members for easy identification and monitoring.

Assayomo also hinted at a proposed meeting with relevant non-state actors, and student bodies to discuss ways by which the police Command could serve the citizens better.

Towards the tail end of the meeting, the CP decorated thirty-one newly promoted Inspectors to the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP. He advised them to reciprocate the kind gesture of the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba, by working harder and continually representing the excellent image of the force wherever they are posted.

