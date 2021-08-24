From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been commended for his doggedness in the establishment of the State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’.

The new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Ondo and Ekiti states, Ene Okon, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Akure.

Okon said Governor Akeredolu has laid a solid foundation for community policing with the creation of Amotekun.

The police boss appreciated the governor for the relative peace in the state, adding that it is no mean feat to maintain peace and order.

“I know Ondo was one of the endangered states in term of farmers/herders clashes. But the story has changed. Ondo is now one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. You have made the job of the police and other security agencies simple. I know I am coming here to rest because you have done most of the job

“I have been reading and hearing your doggedness on the creation and operation of Amotekun. Some people may have a different perception about Amotekun but you have enhanced community policing through it. Amotekun is one of the veritable organs for community policing. It is a great bridge between the police and the community.”