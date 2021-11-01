From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has alerted the public of a new trend in crime in the state, where young ladies are lured to ‘hidden places’ in order and kill them.

Daily Sun gathered that no fewer than two young ladies have fallen victim to such criminal acts in Makurdi, the state capital, in that last two weeks.

While the corpse of Joy Onoh, a fresh Mass Communication graduate of the Benue State University, was found dumped in the bush somewhere in the North Bank area, the corpse of a yet to be identified lady was found around the Old Bridge area of the metropolis on Sunday morning.

Reacting to the ugly development, police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene assured that the Command is on the trail of the criminals.

‘The attention of Benue State Police Command has been drawn to a new trend of crime where some criminal elements deceive young women into hidden places and eventually kill them for reasons best known to them.

‘The Command is on a trail of these persons and will definitely apprehend them, but this will be made easier by the cooperation of members of the public.

‘Parents and guardians are advised to watch over their children/wards to avoid such cases. The general public is advised to be security-conscious and report any suspicious persons or activities,’ the statement read.

