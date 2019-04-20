Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has said that four suspected armed robbers unleashing terror and killing of commercial motorcycles in the state have been arrested.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Garba Muhammad Danjuma confirmed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at a news conference at the weekend.

Danjuma noted that their action, was in line with the directives of Acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar that all commands clamp down criminals within their states, stresses that, Kebbi police command swung into action and recorded a number of success in areas of kidnapping, armed robbery, and other heinous crimes.

The CP while narrating how some of the suspected armed robbers were arrested by the police, said, “One Umaru Yaro, a notorious motorcycle snatcher, on 2nd February 2019 attacked Nasiru Abubakar of Nonu Gari village, Ngaski LGA and robbed him of a motorcycle, Bajaj red in color. Detectives promptly responded and arrested the felon, interrogated him and charged him to court for robbery. He has been remanded in prison custody.

“On the 5th of January, 2019, a notorious robbery gang in Arewa Local Government Area were arrested by the police Detectives. Members of the gang include Musa Gado, Jake Garba both of Gorun Alu village. They confessed to have attacked one Abubakar Jibrin and one Dantani of Gorun Alu village on 31st, December 2018 at about 0200hrs, in the process they shot the said Abubakar Jibrin who died as a result of injuries sustained. Suspects were interrogated and charged to court for armed robbery while fleeing members of the gang are being trailed.

“On the 18thnFebruary,2019, at about 2140hrs, bone ALU Abbas Danjuma male of Hesse phase 1 area, Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi, dubiously chartered none Lawal Alhaji Gado, an Okada rider from Gesse phase 1 area to Labana rice Company.

” On their way back, the suspect, Ali Abbas Danjuma removed a knife in his possession and stabbed the victim severally, left him unconscious and robbed him motorcycle Bajaj valued N200,000. The suspect has been a charge to court and remanded in prison custody”.

The Commissioner of Police however s warned criminal elements in the state to either change their ways of lives or relocate out of the state ” If not, the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them “he warned.