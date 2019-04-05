Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Police Command in Sokoto State have arrested one Ibrahim Alhassan, an alleged gun fabricator, for being in possession of two locally-made Revolver Pistol with 18 rounds of live ammunition.

According to the Police Public Relation Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Muhammad Sadiq, yesterday, said a team patrol attached to Sabon Birni Division, in Sabon Birni Local Government Area had, on April 2, at around 4:00pm arrested the suspect.

He said the suspect, who is from from Runbukawa village in Niger Republic, confessed to have sold the two revolver pistols at Mailalle village, of Sabon Birni LGA, at the rate of N10,000 each, and confessed that he is the manufacturer of the said pistols.