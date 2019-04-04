Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State police command has arrested one Ibrahim Alhassan, an alleged gun fabricator for being in possession of two locally-made revolver pistol with 18 rounds of live ammunition.

According to the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq the command team patrol attached to Sabon Birni division in Sabon Birni local government had on April 2, 2019, about 16:00 hours, arrested the suspect.

He said the suspect who hail from Runbukawa village in Niger Republic, confessed to have sold two of the revolver pistols at Mailalle village in Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto State at the rate of N10,000 each and also confessed that he was the manufacturer of the said guns.

Sadiq also said the police on April 3, 2019, recovered one Toyota Hilux belonging t Mr. Tabia Muller, Head of Technical Section Glo office, Sokoto, who was robbed by three armed men at his resident located at Bafarawa Estate in the state.

“Upon receiving the information, a team of policemen went on the heels of the hoodlums; the latter had no option than to abandon the vehicle and run.”

He assured that police’s efforts had been intensified to apprehend the hoodlums for subsequent prosecution.

“So, the police enjoins members of the public to always volunteer useful information that could assist to apprehend suspected criminals in the state.

“Moreover, the command under the leadership of CP Ibrahim Kaoje will continue to ensure coordinated search and surveillance aim at protecting lives and properties as well as riding Sokoto State of criminals and reduce criminality.” Sadiq said.