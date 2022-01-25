The Police Command in Oyo State have arrested a 23-year-old serial burglar in the state and recovered 16 iPhones and two laptops among others.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ngozi Onadeko made this known in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Onadeko said the police operatives attached to Felele Division, arrested the suspect on Saturday in connection with a case of burglary and stealing which occurred at about 2000hrs, on Dec. 28, at Choice Plaza, Challenge area, Ibadan where mobile phones and accessories worth N2,000,000 were allegedly stolen.

She said the painstaking and diligent investigations, through the swift deployment of intelligence and tactical assets led to the arrest of the suspect.

The CP said the suspect was tracked and apprehended in possession of the stolen items which included, 16 I-Phone mobile phones, a white earpiece, one unbranded white colored earpod, a Sony Vio laptop, one Dell laptop and a black shuttle bag.

Onadeko said that preliminary investigations and voluntary confessions made by the suspect revealed that he broke into the mobile phone and accessories shop at Choice Plaza, Challenge, Ibadan with the intent of stealing and reselling the items.

She said that efforts were on top gear to break into the suspect’s criminal network.

The CP urged the good people of Oyo state to cooperate with the command by providing credible and timely information that would help maintain the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed in the state.(NAN)