Lukman Olabiyi

A Lagos-based lawyer, Dayo Abudu, has petitioned against some officers of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Army for allegedly aiding land grabbers to cause mayhem in Oke-Eletu, Ijede, Ikorodu Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The petition alleged that men of Operation MESA (OP MESA) – made up of the Army, the Navy and the Air force and the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), raided the community on June 3 and 8, 2020 assaulted and dislodged members of the community from their landed property.

Abudu said the community’s leaders, who were his clients include, Chief Nofiu Abiodun Kasumu, Mr. Tunde Ajayi and Mrs. Felicia Nofiu.

A resident, Mr. Jude and Seun alleged that the military and police personnel acted in favour of an alleged land grabber, named, Kamorudeen Lamina (also known as Sir Kay Oluwo), to forcibly take over their properties.

The lawyer alleged that thugs were currently stationed in his clients’ community and urged the police and the military to come to their aid.

The petition dated June 4, 9 and 16 was addressed to the Brigade Commander, nine Mechanized Brigade, Ikeja Military Cantonment of Nigerian Army and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos gave detail of the activities of the land grabbers and their sponsor.

The petitioner, alleged that on June 3, two patrol vans of men and officers of OP MESA from 174 Battalion, invaded his clients’ family land at Oke-Eletu town, along ljede Road, harassed, intimidated, beat up and assaulted Mr. Jude and four other bricklayers engaged to work on the property.

He alleged that one of the patrol vans brought by the officers of OP MESA from 174 Battalion was marked OP MESA 002, while the other van was unmarked. The lawyer alleged that during the attack, the invaders assaulted and robbed his clients, such as Mrs. Felicia Nofiu and other members of the their cooperative society, who were having scheduled meeting at Chief Kasumu’s house, stole their contributions amounting to N325, 000, 00, and also carted away their phones.

It stated that following its first petition, the military authority investigated their complaints, apologised and reprimanded the officers allegedly involved.

However, the Police denied knowledge of the petition. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Zone 2 Police Command, Hauwa Laraba, said she had not come across any such petition.