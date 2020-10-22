Lukman Olabiyi
It took presence of the Nigeria Police and the soldiers to avert would have been described as jailbreak at Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos on Thursday.
A viral video trending on online shows smoke billowing from parts of the centre while inmates are seen running.
In a phone conversation, a source within the area where the centre was located, confirmed the authenticity of the video.
The source said policemen and soldiers have already arrived at the scene to avert what would have been described as ja
Leave a Reply