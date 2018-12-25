Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A combined team of security operatives: the police and soldiers have rescued kidnap victims in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Sources have it that the victims, whose names were given as Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim and Moshood Suleiman were seized around 6.00 am at Shagari village in Akure.

However, they were rescued in less than three hours at a Ijelu, a village near near Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that no sooner had the incident happened than all the security chiefs in the state including the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju; Brigadier General James

Ataguba, 32 Artillery Brigade; Pedro Ideba, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Ayege of the Department of State Services (DSS) swung into action.

The combined efforts of the security chiefs led to the rescue of the kidnap victims.

The security chiefs were said to have contacted one another and rushed to rescue the victims.

Sources said after an exchange of gunshots with the hoodlums, their efforts paid off; they not only rescued the victims but also arrested two of the suspects, while others escaped.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He added that those arrested were helping the security agents in their investigations.