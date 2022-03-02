From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command, in synergy with the Nigeria Army, yesterday, repelled an attack by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attempting to bomb the Njaba police station.

In a statement by the police spokesperson in the State, Michael Abattam, it noted that the gunmen came in their numbers and attempted to throw an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) into the perimeter fencing of the station before they were sighted and engaged in a gun duel.

The police image maker said the hoodlums, who came for the operation at about 1.40am, shooting sporadically in the air, were first chased to the Njaba bridge where they almost got to a crossroads, running into military men on duty at the bridge.

With the assistance from the military, Abattam said the gunmen were seriously dislodged and many of them sustained bullet wounds, while others scampered for safety into a nearby bush.

Although no harm was recorded on the part of the security agencies, the perimeter fencing of the police station was slightly damaged, Abattam said, while the majority of the gunmen were wounded.