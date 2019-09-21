Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested 15 persons over theft of N.3 billion worth of jewelry and property belonging to former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

The accused arraigned before a Yenagoa High Court are also facing charges bordering on attempt to kill and rob Mrs. Jonathan.

The charge sheet indicated that the 15 accused persons are facing 17 charges bordering on conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit Felony with armed robbery, malicious injury to property, conspiracy to commit a felony with stealing and burglary.

The charge sheet listed the accused as follows: Golden Vivian, 40; Erama Deborah, 45; Precious Kingsley, 20; Vincent Olabiyi, 28; Ebuka Cosmos, 25; Williams Alamo, 29;Tamunokuro Abaku, 32 and Boma Oba, 42.

Others are: Emmanuel Aginwa, 42; Emeka Benson, 33; Tamunosiki Achese Frisberesima, 30; Wariboko Salome, 28; Sahabi Lima, 35; Reginald Sunday, 20 and John Dashe, 39. Count 1 of the charges signed by S. A. Ofoegbu, O.C. Legal, State Criminal Investigation Department, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, accused the arraigned persons of conspiring to commit murder, an offence punishable under section 252 of the Criminal Code Law cap. C14 laws of Bayelsa State.

The charge reads in part: All the accused and some at large, sometime in the month of June, 2019 at Otuoke community in Ogbia local government within the Ogbia Judicial Division of the state high court did conspire to kill Her Excellency, Dame Patience Jonathan, former first lady, therefore committed an offence.