The police in Plateau on Wednesday arraigned two suspects before a Federal High Court in Jos for allegedly using the name of Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, to swindle a Bauchi based businessman of N3million.

The suspects, Hassan Ado and Abubakar Musa-Adamu, both residents of Jos North Local Government of Plateau, are facing a four-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, fraud and impersonation contrary to and punishable under Sections 518, 1(2), 343, 347 and 349 of Plateau State Penal Code Law.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty before Justice Dorcas Agishi.

Ms Prisca Daniel, the Police Prosecuting Counsel, told the court that the accused had sometime between 2016 and 2019, swindled a Bauchi based businessman of the sum of N3 million on the pretence that one of them (Musa-Adamu) was Gov. Lalong’s Personal Assistant (PA) and could secure juicy contracts for him.

Daniel told the court that the businessman fell for their deception and they collected the said amount (N3m) from him and disappeared until the command apprehended them following the report by the complainant.

The prosecutor noted that the suspects were found in possession of different false documents which they used to cheat and swindle unsuspecting innocent persons.

Messrs James Alechenu and Smart Iroboh, counsel to the 1st and 2nd accused, respectively, applied for their bail on the ground that the offenses committed are bailable.

Justice Agishi granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 each and a surety in like sum.

“The sureties must be resident in Jos with proof of landed property and three years tax clearance as well as provide two of their recent passport photographs,“ the judge ordered.

The Judge adjourned the case to March 16 for hearing. (NAN)