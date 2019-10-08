The police on Tuesday arraigned two friends, who allegedly destroyed economic trees worth over N7.8 million in Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa state.

The police chargedMohammed Dantsoho and Abdullahi Usman, who reside at Koso Village, Nasarawa State with criminal conspiracy, trespass, mischief and criminal intimidation.

However, they denied committing the offence.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Hamen Donald, told the court that the complainant, Christopher Mallam, who resides in Gardi Village, Panda Development Area, Nasarawa state reported the matter at the Abacha Road Police Station on March 13.

He alleged that the defendants trespassed into Mallam’s 90-hectre farmland and destroyed his economic trees and building worth N7.8m.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendants threatened to ”deal” with the complainant, if he comes around the farm.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 348, 327 and 397 of the Penal Code

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Shekarau adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for hearing. (NAN)