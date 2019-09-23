The police on Monday arraigned two friends who allegedly stole N35, 350 from a filling station in an an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State

The police charged Deji Iluyemi, 35 and Segun Titilowo, 25, with counts of conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendants on July 9 around 10.30 a.m at Noble Petrol Station along Okitipupa-Ode Aye Road in Okitipupa magisterial district conspired to commit felony.

He said that the defendants stole N35, 350 cash belonging to Noble Petrol station.

He alleged that the defendants on July 13 around 9. 30 a. m. at Ode-Aye Junction in Okitipupa Magistrial Districts also stole N5,000 from one Felix Joseph.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 516 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006 but the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Ogunfuyi adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for further hearing. (NAN)