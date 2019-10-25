The police on Friday arraigned two men who allegedly defrauded a businessman of N4.8 million in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Kehinde Sokefun, 45, a civil servant and David Adeshina , 20, unemployed, are charged with conspiracy , obtaining by false pretenses and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between February and July at 15, Isiba St., Itire, Surulere, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendants collected N4.8 million from the complainant, Mr Edwin Onyejuba, to procure a Canadian visa.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N250,000 each with two sureties in likesum.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Dec. 19 for mention.(NAN)