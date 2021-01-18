The Police in Ogunyemi on Monday arraigned two men, Sulaimon Bankole, 27, and Ayomide Adisa, 22, before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun over alleged breach of peace.

The defendants whose address were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on Dec.27, 2020 at about 9.45 p.m at Ijako area, Ota.

“The defendants and their accomplices conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by engaging themselves in a gang fight where you disturbed the peace of the community,” Adaraloye said.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 43(B), and 249(D) of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A O.Adeyemi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Jan.25 fir further hearing.(NAN)