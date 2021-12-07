From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Monday arraigned three guards before a Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife for alleged negligence of duty.

The defendants, Ismaila Mohammed, (45) Bibilari Olalere (35) and Adigun Rasak (40), were alleged to have failed in their duty to prevent thieves from breaking into the shop of one Owoseni Oluwatoyin.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The prosecutor, Onah Glory, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on November 29, 2021 around 10 pm at Aserifa-Ola Estate, Modakeke-Ife.

Glory said that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit offence to wit: negligence to prevent felony.

The alleged offence, according to the charge sheet, contravened sections 515 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol II, laws of Osun State, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the two-count charges of conspiracy and negligence.

Counsel to the defendants, Ben Adirieje, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he will not jump bail.

Magistrate O. B. Adediwura granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

The Magistrate thereby adjourned the case to January 24, 22, for mention.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .