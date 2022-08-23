From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Tuesday dragged three persons, Abdullateef Sulaiman (40), John Babatunde (29) and George Nnamdi (22), to court, for allegedly stealing cables that were worth N2,200,000.

The police prosecutor, Asanbe Kayode told the court that the defendants on the 15th and 17th of August stole 25ms of 150mm and 20ms of 70mm of cables valued at N2,200,000 that belonged to G.S Agriculture L.M.T, Ido-Osun branch in Ede.

Kayode explained that the defendants are security guards on duty, and failed to use all reasonable means to prevent felonies in the company.

The alleged offences were contrary to and punishable under sections 390, 516 and 515 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Law of Osun, 2003.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the three count-charges of conspiracy and stealing pressed against them by the police.

Their counsel, Eze Ngwoke, urged the court to grant them bail, promising that they would stand their trial if granted bail.

The presiding Magistrate, I. R. Salami, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each and two sureties in like sum.

She subsequently adjourned the case to 12th September, for trial.