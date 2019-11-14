The police on Thursday arraigned four men, who allegedly stealing four cows from the Alaba Rago Market in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Yusuf Abdullahi, 31; Ahmadu Musa, 25; Bright Jacob, 30 and Abuchi Okafor, 42 with three counts of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with one other person, who is currently on the run, sometime in 2017 at Alaba Rago Market.

In count two, prosecution alleged that Abdullahi and Musa, stole the four cows belonging to one Ismaila Fabrin, from the Alaba Rago Market, worth N660,000.

In the third count, he said, Jacob and Okafor, allegedly received the cow, knowing full well that ther were stolen.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 328, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015

The defendants, however , pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate A.A Adesanya admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N400,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for mention. (NAN)