A 44-year-old man Eghosa Osagie, who allegedly assaulted an 86-year-old woman, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Oredo, Benin.

The police charged Osagie with six counts of conspiracy, threat to life, assault related offences, and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. David Akhigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 24,. at No 19, Eholor str. Off 2nd Cemetaery ,road, Benin.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted Madam Amadin Agho with fetish objects with power to cause her and her household harm, in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 517, 210(c), 351, and 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mr Ifijeh Imevbare, counsel to the defendant prayed the court to grant his client bail and adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Victoria Iyekpen, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N80,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 9, for hearing. (NAN)