The police on Monday charged six men with arson and misdemeanor in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police arraigned Daniel Amodi, 21; Oladimeji Johnson, 22; Lukmon Bakare, 36; Abass Akeem, 26; Mark John, 25; and Elvis Odoemelam, on four counts of conspiracy, arson, misdemeanor and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 29 at Babashola Street Lawanson, Surulere.

Omisakin said that Amodi set Landsworth Guest House ablaze, property of the complainant, Mr Chukwuma Ikechukwu.

He said the other five defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by aiding Amodi.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 341, 411 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe admitted Amodi to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Komolafe also admitted Johnson, Bakare, Akeem, John and Odoemelam to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 5. (NAN)