Lukman Olabiyi

The Nigeria Police have arraigned six persons over alleged stealing , attempted murder and breach of peace at Okegun Odofin community in Ibeju Lekki, area of Lagos state.

The defendants which included a self-acclaimed community leader, Muftau Sefiu Olamiji ,were docked before Magistate Abimbola Komolafe of the State Magistrates’ Court on a 10- count charges bordering on harassment and unlawful possession of fire arms.

Other defendants are Ramon Babatunde Aladeseso, 37, Kabiru Kaka 59, Kolawole Salami 38, Kunle Onadipe 43, Evans Kowei 33 and others at large.

They were alleged to have on July 2, 2020, at Okegun Odofin Community in Ibeju Lekki ,shot one Kazeem Issah on his right cheek, causing him grievious life threatening injuries which could terminate his life

According to the prosecutor, Asp Ben Ekundayo, the defendants and others at large, unlawfully entered into the palace of Baale of Okegun Odofin, Chief Ismaila Ogunkoya with the intent to commit felony.

He said: “They unlawfully stole air conditioners, two chandelier light, one Airtel phone, office chairs, and N7,500,00 with all stolen items totaling N10,748,000,00.”

ASP Ekundayo, also informed the court that the defendants damaged vehicles and properties worth of N10, 000, 000, 00 belonging to residents while they were also alleged to have unlawfully use armed military men to harass residents of the community,

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the ten count charges against them.

Following their not guilty plea, Magistrate Komolafe granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties who must be blood relations. She also ruled that the sureties must present their evidence of tax payment to the state government.

The matter was subsequently adjourned till October 9, 2020 for mention.