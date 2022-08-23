From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned seven persons before a magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, for an alleged attack on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s wife, Kafayat.

The defendants are Omolola Paul (40), Rasaki Hammed (19), Soliu Waheed (21), Tiamiyu Basiru (30), and Olayiwola John (26), Owoade Mutiu (28) and Ibrahim Tunde (20).

They were arraigned on four count-charge bordering on conspiracy, assault, malicious damage and breach of peace.

The police prosecutor, Asanbe Kayode, told the court that the defendants with others, now at large, attacked Kafayat and inflicted injuries on her aides, Benson Oyebode and Femi Alabi, who are operatives of the DSS.

He further alleged that the defendants unlawfully damaged the glass of three convoys, valued yet unknown, properties of Osun State Government attached to the First Lady.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants committed the purported crime on the 19th of August, 2022 at about 8pm at Owode market, Ede, contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 249, 451(b), 356(2) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Counsel to the 1st, 2nd and 7th defendants, Adebiyi Gbenle, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would stand their trial.

The magistrate, I. R. Salami, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He subsequently adjourned the case to 26th September 2022 for a hearing.