From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command on Monday arraigned 98 persons before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly threatening to cause violence and unlawful procession.

The defendants, all men, were facing a four-count charge of threatening violence, armed in public without lawful occasion, embarking on unlawful procession and unlawful possession of firearms.

Police prosecutor Samson Osubu told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 25 at Itawure along Efon Alaaye highway between Osun State and Ekiti State border.

Osubu alleged that the defendants threatened violence and were armed in public in such a manner to cause mayhem.

He also alleged that the defendants, while in 11 vehicles embarked on unlawful procession from Ibadan, Oyo State, heading to Ado-Ekiti for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

He added that the defendants unlawfully had in their possession, two pump action guns, three locally made pistols, six Dane guns, 98 cartridges, knives, cutlasses and charms.

According to him, the offences contravenes Sections 516, 80, 88 and Section 4 and are punishable under Section 27(b) (c) of Firearms Act Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Their counsels, Mr Odunayo Okunade, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde and Mr Chris Omokhafe, respectively, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Titilayo Ola-Olorun, in her ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case to February 23 for mention.

Recall that soldiers had on the evening before the January 26 PDP governorship primary election, arrested 105 suspected political thugs at the military checkpoint at Itawure, along Efon Alaaye highway.