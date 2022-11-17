From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arraigned the chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxilliary, before a Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of the state.

A court document showed that Auxilliary, 61, was arraigned on November 17, on six counts bordering on conspiracy, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

He was accused of conspiring with others now at large to damage the All Progressives Congress (APC) billboards bearing the pictures of its presidential candidate, governorship candidate and House of Representative candidate in Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government, valued at N1.2 million, and the billboards bearing the pictures of APC House of Representative candidate, Engr. Aderemi Oseni, valued at N3 million.

“That you MUKAILA LAMIDI ‘M’ and others now at large, on the 13th day of November 2022, about 6:50 pm, at Igboora in the Igboora Magisterial district triable in the Ibadan North East Magisterial district did Conspire with one another to commit an offence to wit: Malicious damage and Conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“That you MUKAILA LAMIDI ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same, date and time in the aforementioned Magisterial district did willfully and unlawfully damage APC Political Party Bill Boards bearing the pictures of APC Presidential Candidate, Gubernatorial Candidate and House of Representative Candidate valued One Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,200,000:00) property of Oyo State APC represented by Hon. Isaac Omodewu Ajiboye ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“That you MUKAILA LAMIDI ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same, date and time in the aforementioned Magisterial district did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by destroying APC Political Party Bill Boards bearing the pictures of APC Presidential Candidate, Gubernatorial Candidate and House of Representative Candidate and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and punishable under Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“That you MUKAILA LAMIDI ‘M’ and others now at large, on the 13th day of November 2022, about 11:00 am, at Ido in the Omi-Adio Magisterial district triable in the Ibadan North East Magisterial district did conspire with one another to commit an offence to wit: Malicious damage and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“That you MUKAILA LAMIDI ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same, date and time in the aforementioned Magisterial district did willfully and unlawfully damage APC Political Party Bill Boards bearing the pictures of APC House of Representative Candidate Engr. Aderemi Oseni ‘m’ valued Three Million Naira (N3,000,000:00) property of Oyo State APC represented by Alhaji Akeem Okedina ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“That you MUKAILA LAMIDI ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same, date and time in the aforementioned Magisterial district did Conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by destroying APC Political Party Bill Boards bearing the pictures of APC House of Representative Candidate and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and punishable under Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000,” the charges read.