The police on Friday arraigned a Badagry chief, Cowel Aivoji,74, and three others, in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly or allegedly fighting in public and assault.

The police charged Aivoji, Mohammed,61; Mohammed Modawa,43; Sewedo Hunpevi,26; with three counts of assault, theft and breach of public peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb.10, at about 4 p.m at Aivoji Sea Beach along Seme Border Road, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuiomose the the 4th defendant(Hunpevi), stole three pieces of coconut fruit, property of the 1st defendant(Aivoji).

He alleged that Hunpevi also assaulted the 3rd defendant(Modawa).

Okuiomose also alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 172 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” said the prosecutor.

Magistrate Segun Aka-Bashorun admitted the defendants to bail on self recognition.

Aka-Bashorun adjourned the case until April 27, for mention. (NAN)