Egueke was docked before Justice Austine Chuka Obiozor by Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Alagbon, Ikoyi, a unit in Nigeria Police.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the three – counts charge of conspiracy and fraud of N179, 498 million filed against him.

The prosecutor, Morufu A. Animashaun, told the court that the defendant and others now at large, between May 14, 2010 and December 31, 2019, at No. 2 Balogun Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, conspired among yourselves to obtain the said sum from the Managing Director of Global Select Investment Services Limited, by false pretence that he would helped him sell some goods and remit money to his bank account .

Animashaun also told the court that the defendant, upon selling the goods, diverted the proceeds to his Zenith Bank Account Number 1020019782, and allegedly informed the fraud victim that most of the goods he imported from USA were inferior and un-demanded for.

The prosecutor told the court that the offences committed by the defendant, are contrary to Section 8(a) and 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act. And Section 390 (7) Criminal Code Act Laws of Federation 2004.