By Lukman Olabiyi
Police have arraigned a Delta State based banker and branch manger of a new generation bank, Mr. Fidelis Egueke before the Federal High Court, Lagos over alleged N179.4 million fraud.
Egueke was docked before Justice Austine Chuka Obiozor by Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Alagbon, Ikoyi, a unit in Nigeria Police.
The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the three – counts charge of conspiracy and fraud of N179, 498 million filed against him.
The prosecutor, Morufu A. Animashaun, told the court that the defendant and others now at large, between May 14, 2010 and December 31, 2019, at No. 2 Balogun Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, conspired among yourselves to obtain the said sum from the Managing Director of Global Select Investment Services Limited, by false pretence that he would helped him sell some goods and remit money to his bank account .
Animashaun also told the court that the defendant, upon selling the goods, diverted the proceeds to his Zenith Bank Account Number 1020019782, and allegedly informed the fraud victim that most of the goods he imported from USA were inferior and un-demanded for.
The prosecutor told the court that the offences committed by the defendant, are contrary to Section 8(a) and 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act. And Section 390 (7) Criminal Code Act Laws of Federation 2004.
With not guilty plea of the defendant, the prosecutor asked the court for trial date, and also urged the court to remand Egueke
In the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) pending the determination of the charges against him.
But counsel to the defendant, Mr. Richard Ahaomarugho, did not oppose the trial date as requested by the prosecutor but orally urged the court to grant bail to his client, the demand which was turned down by trial judge, on the ground that the court is a court of record.
Consequently, Justice Obiozor adjourned till Tuesday, December 1, for hearing of defendant’s bail application, also ordered that he be remanded in the custody of till the hearing and determination of the bail application.
