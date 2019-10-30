The police on Wednesday arraigned a 33-year-old businessman, Obi Ugwuoke, in Magistrates’ Court in Kuje, FCT for allegedly being in possession of stolen 19 gallons of jet oil from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Ugwuoke, who resides in Bassa Village, Airport Road, Abuja, is charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and possession of stolen prosperity.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Benson Okoh,told the court that the defendant was arrested in possession of 19 gallons of jet oil, valued at N200,000, on Oct. 18 by a team of policemen on patrol.

Okoh alleged that the jet oil was concealed in a Volkswagen Golf with registration number, ABJ 502 EG.

He said that during investigation, the police discovered that the defendant stole the jet oil from the Nigeria Police Air Wing Hanger of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 96 and 319 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Jim Taribo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

The judge ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Taribo adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for further hearing. (NAN)