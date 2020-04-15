Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State police command has arraigned the state publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nwoba Chika Nwoba, for allegedly publishing false statements on Facebook against the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah.

The police said the statement was capable of damaging public trust and confidence in the lawmaker and disrupting public’s peace.

Nwoba was, therefore, arraigned on one- count charge bordering on the above claim by the police.

He was arraigned in a Magistrate’s court sitting in Abakaliki.

After the charge was read to him, Nwoba who was suspended indefinitely from APC by his Ekpelu Ward, Ikwo local government area of the state last two months, pleaded not guilty.

His defence counsel, J.N Nweke, pleaded that the embattled Nwoba be granted bail on self -recognition based on his position as publicity secretary of the state APC.

But the police prosecutor, Ayeni, an officer in charge of the legal department of the state police command, opposed the bail application and disagreed with the defence counsel that Nwoba is the state publicity secretary of the APC.

He argued that the plaintiff has violent tendencies and almost attacked the police when his arrest was being carried out by a team of policemen.

But the trial Magistrate, Nnenna Onuoha granted Nwoba bail with the sum of N100,000 in like sum and one surety who must be within the court’s jurisdiction.

The court further ruled that the surety must depose a court affidavit and swear-in that Nwoba must be of good behaviour and that the surety must be certified (approved) by a traditional ruler in Ikwo.

It, however, adjourned the matter to 25th May for hearing.