A 28-year-old man, Temitope Ajayi, on Monday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting his own son.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is being tried on a one-count charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt. olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 18, at Ilupeju-Ekiti.

He alleged that his neighbour reported the matter at the police station.

Apata told the court that the accused assaulted his own 4-year-old son, because he defecated on his body.

He alleged that the defendant beat up the child and inflicted injuries on his body.

He said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in prison to enable him study the case file and the witnesses at the next hearing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, but his counsel, Mr Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 24 for hearing.(NAN)