Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A 28-year-old Ghanaian, Emmanuel Opoku, who was arrested in Enugu by the Enugu State Police Command for allegedly pouring hot water on the breasts of his lover, has been arraigned in court.

He was charged for causing his lover, 25-year-old Chiamaka Ngwu, grievous bodily harm, according to police spokesman Mr Daniel Ndukwe (ASP), and has remanded in police custody for further hearing.

Opoku, who resides in Akuke-Awkunanaw, Enugu, was said to be living with his lover, Chiamaka and their three children. The couple is not married.

His arrest and prosecution, according to the police spokesman, followed a petition to the Enugu Area Command Headquarters last week by Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Enugu, reporting action of the suspect which allegedly took place on June 23.

Ndukwe said on receipt of the complaint and following the arrest of the suspect, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, directed the immediate launch and timely completion of the investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

Preliminary investigation, Ndukwe said, ‘reveals that the lovers have been together for over three years with three children, but are yet to be customarily or otherwise married.

‘It further shows that they had a misunderstanding on the said date, which led to the suspect pouring hot water, intended for the preparation of pap, all over the victim’s breasts. This caused her grievous bodily harm.’

The police commissioner cautioned, in the light of recent developments, married and would-be couples to shun acts of domestic violence which is capable of causing enduring physio-psychological harm on its victim, warning that the Command would stop at nothing to prosecute offenders.