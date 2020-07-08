The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 21-year-old man, Adewumi Temitope at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged break-in and stealing.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of break–in and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 2p.m. behind Fabian Hotel in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant broke into the shop of one Mrs Oluwadare Temitope and stole an Infinix phone valued N20,000.

Akinwale also alleged that the defendant between 1a.m. and 4 a.m. entered the house of the complainant, as well as tore window nets in the premises to steal the property belonging to the occupants of the house.

Other items stolen during the alleged break-in are; an Itel phone valued N28,000 belonging to Boboye Olanrewaju, an Infinix hot 7 valued N40,000 belonging to Adeojo Busayo and a bag containing N68,000 belonging to Adeleye Tope.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 390 and 411(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 14 for hearing. (NAN)