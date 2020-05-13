The police on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, John Victor, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged armed robbery.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of armed robbery.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 10, in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, using a dangerous weapon, had inflicted injury on one Sunday Olagunju in an attempt to rob him of his motorcycle.

He said the offence contravened Section 2 (1) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearm Act Cap RII Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant him bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The prosecutor, however, objected the bail application and called the attention of the court to the use of dangerous weapon involved in the case.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, in her ruling, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Awosika said that the surety must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She therefore adjourned the case until July 6 for hearing. (NAN)