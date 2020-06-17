The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 28-year-old man, Adams Muraina, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged armed robbery.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of armed robbery.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 9, in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant robbed two persons: Oniseyitan Temitope and Olusola Abiodun of their phones and cash, with dangerous weapons.

Leramo said that the offence contravened Section 2(1)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearm Act, Cap RII, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor told the court that the case file had been duplicated and forwarded to office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered that the defendant be kept in police custody, pending issuance of legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 22 for mention. (NAN)