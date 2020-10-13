The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 28-year-old man, Monday Godday, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged burglary and stealing of property running into N1.2 million.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a three-count charge of burglary, stealing and being in possession of Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 7 at about 4:10 a.m., at Abuja Quarters, Zone 4, along NTA Road in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant burgled the house of one Mr Bello Tolulope, where he allegedly stole the following items: Xio Samsung phone valued N350,000; X Spark 4 phone valued N51,500; Iphone 7plus valued N135,000.

Other stolen items are: Iphone 6X valued N600,000, Infinix Hot 6 pro valued N48,000, total valued N1,184,500; property of the complainant.

He added that the defendant had in his possession wrap of Indian hemp.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 411 (1) (2), 390 of the Criminal Code and Section 5 (b) of the Indian Hemp Act. Cap.16, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for hearing. (NAN)