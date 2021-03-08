The Police on Monday in Lagos, arraigned a 49-year-old man, Adeosun Amuda, before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly collecting N200,000 under false pretences.

Amuda whose address was not known is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 28, at Ibereko, Badagry area of Lagos State.

Okuomose alleged that the defendant fraudulently collected N200,000 from one Grace Daniel, with the pretence to recover the piece of land that was seized from her by Ibereko land owners, which he did not do.

“The defendant also stole the sum of N200,000 by converting the money to his own use.

“The offences contravened Sections 312 and 287 of the Criminal Law lof Lagos state, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until March 23, for mention. (NAN)