A 29-year-old man, Taofeek Oseni, on Tuesday, appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo for allegedly stealing some motor parts worth N78,000.

The police charged Oseni with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecutor, ASP John Idoko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 14 at Dada Estate, Osogbo.

Idoko said that the defendant stole three car radiators, one Peugeot 407 sulk absorber and some other used parts, property of Mr Bashiru Sambo.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 383(1), 309(9) and 414 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Mr B. Y. Dada prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. A. Awodele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the two sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction and swear to affidavit of means.

The magistrate thereafter adjourned the case until Oct. 15 for mention. (NAN)